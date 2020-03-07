Home

JEAN E. AUSTIN Williamsburg Jean E. Austin, 93, of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Highland Ridge Care Center in Williamsburg. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg, with Pastor Dan Jessop officiating. Burial will be at York Cemetery in rural Williamsburg. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, at First Presbyterian Church in Williamsburg. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to give towards Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Project. Jean is survived by her sons, Richard (Marilyn) Austin and Roy Austin, both of Williamsburg; three grandchildren, Buck Austin, Brenna (Danny) Capon and Allison Austin; four great-grandchildren, Evie, Lily and Austin Capon and Ava Hernandez; a brother, Dale Humphreys of Minot, N.D.; and a sister-in-law, Lois Durr of Williamsburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James, in August 2019; and a brother, Robert Humphreys. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020
