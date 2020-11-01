1/1
Jean E. Tanner
JEAN E. TANNER Marion Jean E. Tanner, 89, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at the First United Methodist Church in Marion. The family will be available to greet visitors from 1 p.m. until the service begins. Because of COVID-19, for the safety of all whom will attend this service, Marion Methodist requires face coverings inside the building. Private inurnment will be in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Garden of Tranquility. Survivors include her children, Lynette (Chris) Gregory of Pittsburgh, Pa., Steven Tanner of Elkhart, Iowa, Eric (Cristal) Tanner of Marion, Jonathan Tanner of Queens, N.Y., and James "JT" Tanner of Marion; five grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; and siblings, Lucy Rich of Wadsworth, Ohio, Dale (Janice) Good of Medina, Ohio, and Carolyn (Van) DeVries of Denver, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Richard, in 2000. Jean E. Good was born July 5, 1931, in Wadsworth, Ohio, the daughter of Paul Revere and Faye Irene (Lance) Good. Jean graduated from Heidelberg College, Tiffin, Ohio. Upon moving to Cedar Rapids, Jean was a teacher at Hayes Elementary School. On Aug. 15, 1956, she married Richard E. Tanner in Wadsworth, Ohio. After Jean and Richard were married, Jean was a teacher for several years, then stayed home while raising her family and eventually went back to work doing some substitute teaching and working at 7-Eleven/Kwik Shop. She was a member of Marion First United Methodist Church and the Eastern Iowa Heirloom Quilters. Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
01:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
NOV
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
