JEAN ELLEN DOSTAL Toledo Jean Ellen Dostal, 89, of Toledo, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook under the care of Hospice Compassus. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, June 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Wenceslaus Church in rural Clutier with Father David Kucera as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in rural Clutier. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama with a vigil service following at 7 p.m. Jean was born on Sept. 14, 1929, in rural Toledo, Iowa, the daughter of Floyd and Ruth (Emerson) Whitmore. She graduated from Toledo High School. On Nov. 19, 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert Dostal at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Tama. Jean helped as a farmwife and worked various jobs throughout her life. Her greatest joy was time spent with family and her grandchildren. She loved taking care of her property, picking up sticks, mowing the lawn and driving her Ford tractor. Jean enjoyed bowling and going to many tournaments over the years. She looked forward to the rodeo every year. Jean was a former member of St. Wenceslaus Women's Society, Rosary Society and KD Lodge. Survivors include one son, Dennis Dostal (Vickie Lacina) of Toledo; four grandchildren, Kathy (Bruce) Kucera of Traer, Darin (Melissa) Dostal of Simpsonville, S.C., Dillon Dostal of Gladbrook and Drew Dostal of Ankeny; seven great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Nathan and Madelyn Kucera and Jolene, Tyler, Lucas and Caleb Dostal; and one brother, Ray (Teresa) Whitmore of West Le Mars, Iowa. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Robert; and one brother, Paul Whitmore. Memorials may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Oratory c/o Prince of Peace Circle.
Published in The Gazette on June 18, 2019
