JEAN ELLEN FEAR Cedar Rapids Jean Ellen Fear, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died on Sunday March 15, 2020. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church by the Rev. Christopher Podhajsky. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Teahen Funeral Home, where a rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friends also may visit on Wednesday after 9 a.m. at the church. Jean is survived by her daughters, Susan (Steve) Geiss of West Des Moines, Lurae (Joe) McCloskey of Omaha, Neb., and Tina (Scott) Neff of Marion; grandchildren, Stephanie Cassady, JD McCloskey, Nick Johnson, Andy Johnson, Shellie Geiss and Katie Whisler; and great-grandchildren, Willow, Case, Lauren, Reese, Marie, Charlotte, Marley, baby Cassady and baby McCloskey. She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Ernest; son, Douglas; her parents; siblings, Norman Schnoebelen, Fr. Kenneth Schnoebelen, Clayton Schnoebelen, Rosemary Goldsmith and Joan Nekola. Jean was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Frederick and Amelia Knebel Schnoebelen, and graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Cedar Rapids. She married Ernest Fear on Nov. 22, 1951, and worked for 54 years at the Cedar Rapids Country Club as a waitress. She enjoyed working, walking and going to church. Jean was easily adored by everyone she met and made a lasting impact on those who knew her. She was a devoted woman of profound faith and goodness. Jean was deeply loved and will be missed by many; and we will continue to celebrate her throughout our lives. Instead of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jean's name. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020