JEAN EVELYN (WOOD) CRIST Stanwood Jean Evelyn (Wood) Crist, 93, from Stanwood, Iowa, and living at Cedar Manor Nursing home in Tipton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City surrounded by family. Visitation is from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by the funeral service on Tuesday, March 5, at Stanwood Union Church. Burial will immediately follow at Stanwood Cemetery. Jean was born March 20, 1925, in a western Iowa farm house in Macedonia and married Clifford Crist on Dec, 12, 1948, at First Christian Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa; Cliff passed on Aug. 31, 2011. While Clifford farmed and sold insurance, Jean kept the farmhouse running smoothly. She made meals for the farmhands and her specialty, seasonal fruit pies. When it came time to raise little piggies, Jean was right there to make sure each one was vaccinated and in good health. Jean wrote and played songs on the organ. She also was a member of Quadratones who sang at local events and churches. She also enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She did various types of artwork, was a member of the Stanwood Women's Club, bowled in a women's league and operated Jean's Photo Boutique, where she took professional photos. Cliff and Jean enjoyed going to school sporting events, being involved in community activities and traveling. All children and animals loved Jean. She had a smile and a gentle way with all creatures and people she met. She loved to laugh and was always welcoming. She cared for all and could not stand to see any of God's creatures suffer. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Jolley and Evelyn (Mauer) Wood; brother, Keith (Loretta) Wood; sisters, Shirley Wood and Joan (Rodger) Brisso; and her husband of 63 years, Clifford. Jean is survived by her sons, Randy (Catherine) and Grayland (Kathy); grandchildren, David (Allison), Sarah-Elizabeth, Josh (Kristi), Stacy (Ty), Kayla, Mike, Coby (Christina), Kylie, Lexi and Davonte; and 14 great-grandchildren; and her brothers, Charles (Donna) Wood, Richard (Colleen) Wood and Dean (Katie) Wood. Four died as babies, brothers, Kenneth and twins, Leslie and Wesley; and grandson, Alexander. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tipton Senior Center or Friends of the Animals in Tipton. Chapman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Memories and condolences may be left at www.chapmanfh.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary