Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goettsch Funeral Home
514 W 1st Street
Monticello, IA 52310
319-465-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Greenwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Greenwood

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Greenwood Obituary
JEAN GREENWOOD Hopkinton Jean Greenwood, 81, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, following a sudden illness. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Jean and her family into its care. Surviving are her brother, Bill (Marlene) Feltes; a sister, Janice (Louis) Besler; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Feltes. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jeff, in 2014; two sisters, Bernadette Feltes and Laura Schaub; and a brother, Donald Feltes. Jean Ann Feltes was born April 23, 1937, in Hopkinton, Iowa. She was the daughter of John and Irene Schuster, Feltes. She graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1954. She worked in accounting at Butternut Coffee in Davenport for four years. Jean Ann Feltes and Bernard Jeff Greenwood were married on May 12, 1962, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sand Springs. The couple lived in Hopkinton and Jean worked in accounting for Swiss Valley Farms for 52 years. She was a member of the BPW.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now