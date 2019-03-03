JEAN GREENWOOD Hopkinton Jean Greenwood, 81, died Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids, following a sudden illness. Graveside services will be held at a later date. Goettsch Funeral Home, Monticello, has taken Jean and her family into its care. Surviving are her brother, Bill (Marlene) Feltes; a sister, Janice (Louis) Besler; and a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Feltes. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jeff, in 2014; two sisters, Bernadette Feltes and Laura Schaub; and a brother, Donald Feltes. Jean Ann Feltes was born April 23, 1937, in Hopkinton, Iowa. She was the daughter of John and Irene Schuster, Feltes. She graduated from Hopkinton High School in 1954. She worked in accounting at Butternut Coffee in Davenport for four years. Jean Ann Feltes and Bernard Jeff Greenwood were married on May 12, 1962, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Sand Springs. The couple lived in Hopkinton and Jean worked in accounting for Swiss Valley Farms for 52 years. She was a member of the BPW. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary