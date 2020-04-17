Home

Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
livestreamed
Brosh Chapel's Facebook
View Map
Jean H. Brumwell


1931 - 2020
JEAN H. BRUMWELL Cedar Rapids Jean H. Brumwell, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at The Gardens of Cedar Rapids. Celebration of Life services will be livestreamed starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 18, on Brosh Chapel's Facebook. Friends and family are encouraged to view and leave a condolence during this time. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Jean was born Jan. 8, 1931, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of John and Helen (Gibson) Thomas. Jean was united in marriage to Harlan Brumwell on Aug. 23, 1947, in Washington, D.C. She enjoyed quilting, tending to her flowers, reading, sewing, painting and spending time with her family. Jean took photography classes at Kirkwood as well as earning 2 holes-in-one while golfing. Jean is survived by her children, Linda Wahlstrom, Gary Brumwell and Dennis Brumwell; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Imogene and Dorothy; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harlan, who died on Feb. 8, 2020; her brother; and her sisters. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2020
