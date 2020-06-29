JEAN HOLROYD GISLASON Iowa City Jean Holroyd Gislason, 93, of Iowa City, formerly of Marion, died on Thursday, June 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. July 11 at Cedar Valley Bible Church by Pastor Joel De Sousa. Go to www.cedarvalley.org or the Cedar Valley Bible Church Facebook page to watch a livestream of the service. There will be a one-hour visitation at the church before the service and a private inurnment service at Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Jean was born Oct. 27, 1926, at Sycamore, Ill., to Harry and Ruth Austin Holroyd. She married Neal Gislason Oct. 11, 1947, at Genoa, Ill. She graduated from Genoa Township High School in 1944 and from West Suburban Hospital of Nursing, Oak Park, Ill., in February 1948. She was in the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. She worked in nursing and for the American Cancer Society. She was a member of Cedar Valley Bible Church and most recently attended Parkview Church East Campus in Iowa City. Jean volunteered at the Mercy Hospital Gift Shop in Cedar Rapids for many years. She loved her Lord, her family, travel with Neal, reading, handiwork and family vacations to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Her happiest times were with family. Survivors include her children, David Gislason, Newfield, N.Y., Amy (Craig) Welt, Iowa City, Iowa, and Gary (Jane) Gislason, Tenstrike, Minn.; grandchildren, Erica (Johnny) Brokaw, Heidi Sellars, Kyle Gislason, Ben (Tressa) Gislason, Lydia Ingraham, Emily (Jerehmy) Owen, Katie (Andrew) Farley, John (Robin Armstrong) Welt, Anna Gislason and Ariel Gislason; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Jael Phoenix, Siren, Leif, Jaqueline, Edward, Evan, Audrey, Vera and Raef; a brother, Robert (Jane) Holroyd, Racine, Wis.; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neal; son, Dean; daughter, Jill Rogers; granddaughter, Abby Gislason; great-granddaughter, Lilias Farley; grandson-in-law, Jim Sellars; and sisters, Mary Puckett and Ann Magnuson Hoelzer. Memorials may be made to Cedar Valley Bible Church or Parkview Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 29, 2020.