Jean I. Sullivan
1927 - 2020
JEAN I. SULLIVAN Quasqueton Jean I. Sullivan, 93, of Quasqueton, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, Oct. 13, 2020. with family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Inurnment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa, at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: Dennis Sullivan, 2680 200th St., Winthrop, IA 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Jean is survived by her six children, Vicki Baragary of Cameron, Mo., Rebecca Kline of Independence, Dennis (Barb) Sullivan of Winthrop, Susan Oline of LaPorte City, Wendy Webster of Independence and Teresa (Bill) Thibadeau of Manchester; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; half-sister, Karlene Netherton of Swisher; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home
OCT
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
OCT
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences
October 15, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Sullivan Family. Jean was a wonderful lady and I always enjoyed her. Moms are very special people in our lives, let all the wonderful memories of her live on in your hearts.
Annette Kress
October 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cozette
Friend
October 14, 2020
My sympathy to all of Jean Sullivan’s Family. What a strong woman Jean was and that great grin of hers! May your memories bring smiles to your face.
Herb and Suzette Kremer
Suzette Kremer
