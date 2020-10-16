JEAN I. SULLIVAN Quasqueton Jean I. Sullivan, 93, of Quasqueton, Iowa, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday evening, Oct. 13, 2020. with family by her side. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19, at St. John Catholic Church, Independence. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Inurnment: St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Winthrop, Iowa, at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: Dennis Sullivan, 2680 200th St., Winthrop, IA 50682. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
. Jean is survived by her six children, Vicki Baragary of Cameron, Mo., Rebecca Kline of Independence, Dennis (Barb) Sullivan of Winthrop, Susan Oline of LaPorte City, Wendy Webster of Independence and Teresa (Bill) Thibadeau of Manchester; 17 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; half-sister, Karlene Netherton of Swisher; and nieces, nephews and cousins.