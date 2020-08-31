1/1
Jean L. Jensen
1935 - 2020
JEAN L. JENSEN Cedar Rapids Jean L. Jensen, 85, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospice in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 5338 Johnson Ave., SW, Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, Sept. 1 to 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jay Jentink officiating. Interment to be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Jean was born June 6, 1935, in Grand Island, Ill., the last remaining child of nine of the late Andrew and Leona (Wibbels) Anderson. Jean married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Jensen, on Oct. 11, 1954, at Bethel Baptist Church in Harlan, Iowa. The Lord took Bob to glory in 1993. Jean began her secretarial career with the Superintendent of Schools in Harlan the same day that she graduated at the age of 16. She served as a secretary at the University of Iowa Department of Psychology until her retirement in 1993. She had the blessing of teaching in the primary Sunday School Department, Bible School. She served as a deaconess, a Moppet worker, and sang in the choir the entire time she has attended Calvary Baptist. Those who are left to cherish Jean's memory are her two daughters, Marcia (Al) Simon and Lisa (Gregg) Trosky, both of Cedar Rapids; her grandchildren, Taylor (Joel) Hoyum, Logan, Carolyn, Ben, Jeremiah Simon, Sho Takaoka, Anthony (Lara) Trosky, Lauren and Ellie Trosky; great-grandchildren, Arilyn (Aerie) and Evangeline (Evie) Trosky; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Jensen) Taylor of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Ellen (Jensen) Robinson of Sheridan, Ind.; and many other family and friends. Proceeded in death by her husband, parents and her siblings. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Calvary Baptist Church at the above stated address. The family wishes to thank the staff at St. Luke's Hospice for the love and care they showed to Jean.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
