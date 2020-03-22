|
JEAN LENORE WIEDENMANN Monona Jean Lenore Wiedenmann, 88, of Monona, Iowa, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Northgate Care Center in Waukon, Iowa. Jean was born Nov. 1, 1931, on the family farm near Waterville, Iowa, to Ben and Hulda Kolsrud. She was baptized and confirmed at Old East Paint Creek Lutheran Church in Waterville, Iowa. Jean was a member of Faith Lutheran N.A.L.C. Church in Monona, Iowa. On June 3, 1950, Jean was united in marriage with Charles L. Wiedenmann at the Old East Paint Creek Lutheran Church, Waterville, Iowa. They made their home on the family farm south of Monona, where they farmed for 35 years before moving to Monona. Three children were born to this union: Garry, Kent and Lori. Upon moving to their home in Monona, Jean was an employee of Monona Transformer for two years, at Waukon Northern Engraving as an inspector for 10 years, and at the MFL School lunchroom for 13 years. In her spare time, Jean enjoyed sewing, knitting, doing crossword puzzles and reading. Jean is survived by her children, Garry, Kent and Lori (Jim) Spratt; granddaughter, Jamie (Lonnie) Lightfoot; three great-grandsons, Caden Stuckman and Carter and Cael Lightfoot; three grandsons, Tyler (Alexandra) Spratt and Forrest and Colton Wiedenmann; granddaughters, Tara (Aaron) Hendricks, Danielle Spratt (fiance Brean Roman) and Kalysta Wiedenmann; great-granddaughters, Wyatt Rose and Monroe Ruth; brother, Bernard Kolsrud; sister-in-law, Hazel Kolsrud; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Jean in death were her husband, Charles; her parents; two brothers, John (Betty) and Lloyd Kolsrud; two sisters, Caryl (Elmer) and Lila (Ken); and sister-in-law, Lorna Kolsrud. A private memorial graveside service will be at a later date. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Monona, Iowa, is helping the family with arrangements.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020