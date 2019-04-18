JEAN LIVINGSTONE BROWN Cedar Rapids Jean Livingstone Brown, 95, of Cedar Rapids and Brevard, N.C., passed away peacefully at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital on Monday, April 8, 2019. Jean will be remembered at regularly scheduled 10:45 a.m. worship services led by Pastor Dennis Morey at Calvin Sinclair Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Friends and family are invited to join in a fellowship luncheon at the church following services. Private inurnment will take place at Wilcox Cemetery in rural Jones County. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be shared with the family at goettschonline.com. Jean was born Dec. 29, 1923, in Jones County, Iowa, the oldest child of Robert C. Livingstone and Evelyn Sutliff Livingstone. She graduated from Anamosa High School and entered the University of Iowa, where she earned a master's degree in nursing. On June 23, 1945, she married her loving husband, Robert Bruce Brown, at the Anamosa Methodist Church. The young couple followed Bruce's career as a chemical engineer to establish life together in Brevard, N.C. Jean used her nurse's training working as a volunteer, providing community and medical support to families of need in the mountains of Transylvania County. It was through this work she and Bruce came to develop a loving lifelong relationship with a family of a mom and dad and their 10 children. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce and her parents. She is survived by her sisters, Lois Livingstone Wild, Anamosa, and Doris Livingstone Larson, Cedar Rapids; nieces, nephews and seven of her foster children. Jean and Bruce were devoted to serve Christ through their support of children in need and were strong advocates of higher education through their charitable giving to Livingstone College, Salisbury, N.C., Brevard College, Brevard, N.C., and the University of Iowa. Jean will be remembered fondly for her strong faith, independence and unique outlook on aging and life. Memorials in her memory may be directed to Calvin Sinclair Presbyterian Church. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary