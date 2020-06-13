JEAN M. LYDON Waukon Jean M. Lydon, 80, of Waukon, Iowa, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, Ariz. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemeter in Waukon with Father Mark Osterhaus officiating. Martin Funeral Home in Waukon handled arrangements. Condolences may be sent to Mary A. Meyer at 1232 Joseph Lane, Waukon, IA 52172. Jean Marie Lydon was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Cresco, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Kratz) Slifka. Jean graduated from Notre Dame High School in Cresco in 1957. On May 31, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Edward Lydon, at Assumption Catholic Church in Cresco. In 1959, they moved to Waukon, Iowa, where they opened Lydon Electric Service and raised their family. Jean was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and sang in the church choir. She was a short-order cook in local restaurants and worked in the produce department at Quillin's. In 1996, Jean and Tom built their dream home and motor shop, where many happy memories were shared. Trout fishing with her husband and fishing on the Mississippi with her parents were favorite pastimes. Also sewing, crocheting and gardening brought her great joy. Jean loved having coffee with friends, joking with co-workers, baking, reading cookbooks and collecting recipes. She had many fond memories of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her children, John (Shelly) Lydon of Waukon, Jean Ann (Mike) Oden of Greensboro, N.C., Mary (Don) Meyer of Waukon, Judy (Todd) Thies of Robins, Iowa, Barb (Jimmie Johnson) Byrnes of Harpers Ferry, Iowa, Nancy (Jon) Snitker of Waukon and Lisa Lydon of Phoenix, Ariz.; 28 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; twin sister, Judy (Vic) Wolfe; a brother, Jeff (DeeDee) Slifka; a sister-in-law, Sherry (Wally) Biegacki; and cousins, nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom, on Oct. 11, 2012; two brothers-in-law, Don Sevart and Bob Lydon; and two granddaughters, Elizabeth Faith Thies and Chantel Marie Snitker. Online condolences may be left at www.martinfunerals.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 13, 2020.