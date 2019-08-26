|
JEAN MARIE FISHER (HATCHER) Iowa City Jean Marie Fisher (Hatcher), 59, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Aug. 24, 2019, at 3:11 p.m. Jean was born Aug. 15, 1960, and grew up in the Cedar Rapids area, eventually planting roots in Iowa City. She was the youngest of Amelia L. Hatcher's six children. Jean was employed at Procter & Gamble for 19 years. Jean was preceded in death by her unborn daughter, Katrina Lu, in 1994. Jean had a determined, energetic "can do" attitude and was happiest when doing unexpected acts of kindness or making memories with her two young adult daughters, Kayla Mae, 21, and Krystal Lynn, 19. Douglas L. Fisher was their father. At this time, there is no memorial service. Please do not send flowers or plants; instead, do something unexpectedly nice for someone in Jean's memory. Jean hopes to have left a positive impact on the world. Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service is handling arrangements for Jean. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019