JEAN MARIE HILL Kingsport, Tenn. Jean Marie Hill (Perry) returned home on March 19, 2019. She left as much beauty as she could along her path through this life. A native of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she had lived in Kingsport, Tenn., for many years. She loved music, dancing and being outdoors or in the water. She wrote many starred letters to the editor, and she was a formidable 500 and hearts player. She was the prettiest mother a child could have. Her home was the favorite of nieces, nephews and her children's friends. She was a compassionate nurse, a spontaneous and brilliant woman, a gentle and curious soul. She had a magical way of making something wonderful from little, whether it be a good meal, a comfortable home or a beautiful work of art. She raised her children to be adventurous and kind. In the depths of difficult illness, she exuded generosity and love for those around her. Jean was welcomed to heaven by her favorite angels, granddaughter, Kylee Braxton Hill; father, Wayne Russell Perry; and her nephew, Michael James Robertson. Jean is survived by her mother, Darlyne Perry; siblings, Russell Perry, Jim Perry (Earnestine) and Janet Robertson (Greg); and children, Rachel May Abernathey, Levi Wayne Abernathey (Gretchen) and Adrienne Diane Cagle (John). Her proudest legacy is her grandchildren, D'metrius, Hillary, Meradith, Hunter, Miles, Hawkeye, Kylee and Caden. In her own words, she only wanted to be loved, just like everybody else. We love you forever, Mom! The care of Jean Marie Hill (Perry) and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary