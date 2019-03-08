JEAN MARIE ZINSER Amana Jean Marie Zinser, 83, of Amana, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Fla. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories by the Rev. Rich Green. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Cedar Memorial Chapel Stateroom and after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Chapel of Memories. Survivors include her husband for 62 years, George Zinser; her sons, David (Christine) Zinser of Amana, Iowa, Andrew (Melissa) Zinser of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Michael (Patty) Zinser of Palo, Iowa; her grandchildren, Danielle (Kyle) Fisher of Solon, Iowa, Levi (Ashley) Zinser of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Brandon (Jennifer) Zinser of Swisher, Iowa, Sarah (Logan) Zinser of Stockton, Ill., and Jessica Zinser of Palo, Iowa; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents. Jean was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of William and Marie (Lennon) Kampe. She married George Zinser on April 27, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Jean was a graduate of the first class of St. Luke's Hospital of practical nursing. Jean was a member of El Kahir Women's Auxiliary, past queen-Daughters of the Nile, past president-Social Order of Beauceant and First Lady of the El Kahir Shrine 1996. Jean also loved sewing and knitting. She made numerous hats and mittens for the Shriners Hospital in Minneapolis. Jean also enjoyed hummingbirds and baking many treats. Her time spent with her family and grandchildren always was treasured. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Please leave a message for the family on our webpage www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary