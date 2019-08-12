|
|
JEAN ELLEN MCCOY Cedar Rapids Jean Ellen McCoy, 67, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories, where a visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Delmar, Iowa. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Jean is survived by her siblings, Betty Anderson of Wyoming, Iowa, Linda Watters of Maquoketa, Gerald (Linda) McCoy of Cedar Rapids, Karon (Greg) Redfern of Marion, Sharon Horner of Toronto, Iowa, Janet (Ken) Nelson of Sun Lakes, Ariz., and JoAnn (Steve) Determan of Marion. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents. Jean was born Sept. 30, 1951, in Maquoketa, Iowa, the daughter of Leonard and Lola (Barker) McCoy. Jean was retired. She enjoyed embroidery, sewing, birds, playing bingo and Elvis. She was a loving soul to all she met and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Please leave a message for the family on the website www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019