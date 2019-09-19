|
JEAN OLIVE KAELBER North Liberty Jean Olive Kaelber of Keystone Place at Forevergreen-North Liberty passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the age of 91. Jean was born Aug. 2, 1928, in Binghamton, N.Y., the daughter of Donald and Ethel Olive. She was a 1945 graduate of Oneonta High School and a 1948 graduate of Highland Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, N.Y., where she continued on as head nurse. On March 3, 1949, she was united in marriage to Dr. William W. Kaelber in Canandaigua, N.Y. The couple moved to Iowa City, Iowa, in 1955, where her husband had accepted an appointment at the University of Iowa. After years of raising four children, Jean returned to school, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (with distinction) in 1975 and her master's degree in nursing service administration in 1977. She worked as the interim director of nursing and part-time staff nurse at Oaknoll Retirement Residence from 1977 to 1980, and then for Mercy Hospital Home Health and Continuing Care as a discharge planner. She was granted leave in 1982 and 1984 to volunteer for two stints as a nurse with the American Refugee Committee in Thailand. In years following, Jean worked as a volunteer for the Visiting Nurse Association and was a board member and past president of Iowa City Hospice, where she was honored as Volunteer of the Year in 1985. She also was a board member of the American Cancer Society and volunteered at the Johnson County Courthouse. Jean loved to travel and learn about different cultures all over the world, visiting many places including Thailand, Africa, Europe and China, to name just a few. She is survived by her daughter, Candice Kaelber of Coralville; and sons, John (Penny) Kaelber of Coralville and Mitchell (Cynthia) Kaelber of Phoenix, Ariz. She was preceded in death by her husband, William; and son, Bill. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Iowa City Hospice. The family would like to thank Jean's lifelong friends, Kathleen McLaughlin and Janet Way for their friendship and support. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019