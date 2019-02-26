Home

JEAN M. RIEPE Marengo Jean M. Riepe of Ankeny, formerly a longtime resident of Marengo, passed away peacefully at Kavanagh Hospice House in Des Moines on Friday evening, Feb. 22, 2019, with her two daughters by her side. She was 92 years old. Funeral services: noon Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Dan Andrews officiating. Burial will be in the Marengo Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established. Jean is survived by her two daughters, Kimm Peterson of Ankeny and Cheryl (Larry) Koenig of Bondurant; her four grandchildren, Nathan (Carrie) Koenig of Ankeny, Jeret (Caroline) Koenig of Indianola, Mandy (John) VanZandt of Mason City, Neb., and Amber (Joe) Book of Ankeny; 18 great-grandchildren, Jakin, Aubrey, Slade, Eliana, Bailey, Hunter, Aveyah, Sally, Lillian, Jeriah, Finn, Benjamin, Titus, Jeshua, Samuel, Zane, Lydia and Daniel, with one more due in April; two sisters-in-law, Cleo McKim and Sally McKim; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Eula McKim; and her brothers. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019
