JEAN SUSAN SHIMA Cedar Rapids Jean Susan Shima, 57, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Marengo, Iowa, passed away Friday evening, March 15, 2019, at ManorCare in Cedar Rapids. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Marengo, with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Marengo. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church before the service. Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo is assisting the family with arrangements. Jean is survived by her father, Edward Shima of Marengo; a sister, Ann Petrzelka of Iowa City; three brothers, Lamar Shima (Tammy) of Ellisville, Miss., Mark Shima (Dr. Robin Boineau) of Washington, D.C., and Tom Shima of Washington, D.C.; along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, in 2007, and a brother, Peter, in 1974. Jean was born Aug. 19, 1961, in Marengo, Iowa, the daughter of Edward and Nell Neill Shima. She graduated from Iowa Valley High School with the Class of 1979. Jean attended the University of Iowa and Mount Mercy College. She was an artistic and very talented individual, who displayed a strong persistence in attaining her goals. She became ill early in her adult life and lived under nursing care for more than 30 years, most recently at ManorCare in Cedar Rapids. Jean was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019