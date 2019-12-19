|
JEAN WILSON Manchester Jean Wilson, 93, died, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Regional Medical Center, Manchester, following a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at the Buck Creek Methodist Church with interment in the Buck Creek Cemetery. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. The Rev. Keith Pitts will officiate at the services. Goettsch Funeral Home of Monticello is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Surviving are three daughters, Carolyn (Ron) Parkin, Cedar Rapids, Patty (Dennis) Erikson, Manchester, and Connie (Steve) Henderson, Monticello; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and her sister-in-law, Elda Landers, Cedar Rapids. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rodney; and a sister, LaRue Thompson. Jean Harriet Ehlers was born March 6, 1926, at Coggon, Iowa. She was the daughter of Henry and Marie (McCusker) Ehlers. Jean graduated from the Buck Creek High School in 1943. She was then recruited by the FBI during the war years and worked as a clerk typist in the Washington, D.C. office. She returned to Iowa when her father became ill and enrolled in nursing school at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Jean Ehlers married Rodney Wilson on Aug. 24, 1947, at the Buck Creek Methodist Church. The couple farmed in Hazel Green Township near Buck Creek. Jean worked off the farm on several occasions, first at Georgia Pacific in Monticello, and later at the Ryan Co-Op. They retired from active farming in 2005. Following Rodney's death in 2014, Jean moved to Manchester in 2015. Jean was an active member of the Buck Creek Methodist Church and the circle. She helped clean and decorate the church for all the occasions. She loved to garden and was a member of the Hosta Club and the Master Gardener Club.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019