JEANETTE A. FREESE Monticello Jeanette A. Freese, 86, of Monticello, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, at Kramer Funeral Home, 700 Oak St., Monticello, Iowa, where a parish vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart prior to funeral services on Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 20, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, with burial in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Jeanette was born April 27, 1933, in Hopkinton, the daughter of Emil and Josephine (Gudenkauf) Greif. On Aug. 12, 1954, she married the love of her life, Duane Freese, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Ryan. He preceded her in death in 2014. Jeanette and Duane made their home on the farm north of Monticello. Together they farmed for over 60 years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafting and garage sales. She cherished her family, especially the annual Easter egg hunt for the grandkids. Jeanette is survived by her children, Lisa (Lawrence) Zangs of St Paul, Minn., and Shawn (Carla) Freese of Monticello; grandsons, Tyler (Bailey) Freese, Jared (Maggie) Freese and Ian and Brendan Zangs; granddaughters, Jamie (Ryan) Wurtele and Nicole and Brooklyn Stark; great-grandchildren, Allis and Lexi Freese and Kayden and Cheyenne Wurtele; siblings, Theresa Stevens and Arnie (Betty) Greif; and in-laws, Jean, Velda, Elodie, Rita, Lois and Marcy Greif and Janice (Don) Knapp. She also is survived by special family friends John and Patricia Black and their children, Maria and Carlos. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; sons, Patrick, Jeffery and Joseph; her parents and parents-in-law; siblings, Robert (Alvina) Greif and Joseph, John, Earl, Loras, Fay and Louis Greif; and in-laws, Jean (Clarence) Hosford and Joyce (Paul) Gassman. The family would like to thank the staff with Helping Hands, Above & Beyond Hospice, Jones Regional Hospital, Monticello Nursing & Rehab and Pinicon Place for their compassionate care.