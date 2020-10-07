JEANETTE LUCILLE MADSEN CUMMINS West Branch Former Gamma Phi Beta House mother and mother of three passes away, Jeanette Lucille Madsen Cummins passed away near midnight on the Oct. 5, 2020, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, Iowa. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com
. Jeanette grew up in West Branch, Iowa. Jeanette attended Iowa State Teachers College and, after raising a family of three in Cedar Rapids, she loved being a house mother at Gamma Phi Beta at the University of Iowa. She is survived by two sons, Bart, living in West Branch, Iowa, and Thad in Denver, Colo.; son-in-law, Curt Canfield, and two grandkids, David and Nathan Canfield; sister, Elaine Ovson of Lake Wood, Colo., and brother, Tom Madsen of Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; daughter, Sally Canfield; sister, Sandra Gates; and brother, Sonny Madsen.