1/1
Jeanette Lucille Madsen Cummins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEANETTE LUCILLE MADSEN CUMMINS West Branch Former Gamma Phi Beta House mother and mother of three passes away, Jeanette Lucille Madsen Cummins passed away near midnight on the Oct. 5, 2020, at Cedar Manor Nursing Home in Tipton, Iowa. Visitation will be held 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hendersonbarkerfuneralhome.com. Jeanette grew up in West Branch, Iowa. Jeanette attended Iowa State Teachers College and, after raising a family of three in Cedar Rapids, she loved being a house mother at Gamma Phi Beta at the University of Iowa. She is survived by two sons, Bart, living in West Branch, Iowa, and Thad in Denver, Colo.; son-in-law, Curt Canfield, and two grandkids, David and Nathan Canfield; sister, Elaine Ovson of Lake Wood, Colo., and brother, Tom Madsen of Iowa City. She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis; daughter, Sally Canfield; sister, Sandra Gates; and brother, Sonny Madsen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
201 Pederson Street
West Branch, IA 52358
319-643-2112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Barker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved