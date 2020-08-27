JEANNE A. SCHNEPP Wyoming Jeanne A. Schnepp, 74, of Wyoming, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Olin Park Pavilion. Casual attire was requested by the family. Dawson Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. Jeanne was born in Anamosa, Iowa, on Feb. 13, 1946, to Jens (Pauline) Hansen and Mildred (Richard) Hora. She was a graduate of Olin High School. She went on to be an over the road truck driver before retiring. Jeanne enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to hunt, mushroom hunt and go fishing. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Chris Morin, Corey (Amy) Schnepp and Clint (Deana) Schnepp; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Kim (Jay) Thomas. Preceding her in death are her parents and one brother, Lynn. Memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com
