1/
Jeanne A. Schnepp
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEANNE A. SCHNEPP Wyoming Jeanne A. Schnepp, 74, of Wyoming, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Olin Park Pavilion. Casual attire was requested by the family. Dawson Funeral Home is caring for the family at this time. Jeanne was born in Anamosa, Iowa, on Feb. 13, 1946, to Jens (Pauline) Hansen and Mildred (Richard) Hora. She was a graduate of Olin High School. She went on to be an over the road truck driver before retiring. Jeanne enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to hunt, mushroom hunt and go fishing. Those left to cherish her memories are her children, Chris Morin, Corey (Amy) Schnepp and Clint (Deana) Schnepp; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and sister, Kim (Jay) Thomas. Preceding her in death are her parents and one brother, Lynn. Memorials may be directed to her family in her honor. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved