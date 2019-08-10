|
|
JEANNE KAPLER Cedar Rapids Jeanne Kapler, 68, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, formerly of St. Paul, Minn., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at her home with her husband by her side. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Joe Kane officiating. Jeanne was born on June 21, 1951, in St. Paul, the daughter of Donald and Florence (McClary) Stanton. She graduated from Our Lady of Peace High School in St. Paul in 1969. Jeanne went on to attend College of St. Catherine and graduated in 1974 with her B.A. in occupational therapy. She was united in marriage to Les Kapler on Nov. 6, 1976, in Cedar Rapids. Jeanne was an occupational therapist and worked at numerous facilities before her retirement in 2013. She was a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA), where she was on the Certification Committee, the Iowa Occupational Therapy Association and American Society of Hand Therapists. Jeanne volunteered at Theatre Cedar Rapids costume shop, Gems of Hope and AARP, where she worked for the passage of the Iowa Care Act. She enjoyed traveling and some of her favorite destinations were Ireland, Italy, Hawaii and Costa Rica. Jeanne loved holiday traditions and made them memorable with special meals and delicious desserts. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Jeanne enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. She was a talented crafter and seamstress who made on-of-a-kind Halloween costumes, cozy pajamas, quilts, beautiful prom and wedding dresses and more. Friends and family will treasure her handmade gifts. She was a member of the Cedar Rapids chapter of the American Sewing Guild. Jeanne is survived by her husband, Les Kapler of Cedar Rapids; daughters, Anne Kapler of Cedar Rapids and Emily Kapler of Ames, Iowa; son-in-law, Ryan Taylor of Cedar Rapids; two grandsons, Jack and Elijah; and siblings, Tom (Shirley) Stanton of Mendota Heights, Minn., Don Stanton of Apple Valley, Minn., Peggy (Steve) Dolan of Woodbury, Minn., and Mary Manthie of St. Paul. She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Florence Stanton; and grandmother, Florence McClary. Memorials in Jeanne's name may be directed to Gems of Hope, Theatre Cedar Rapids, AARP Iowa or Viola Gibson Elementary School PTA Playground Improvement Fund. Please share a memory of Jeanne at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019