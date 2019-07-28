|
|
JEANNE R. DUNLOP Mesa, Ariz. Jeanne R. Dunlop, 85, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on July 17, 2019, at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Jeanne Rae Dunlop was born on May 4, 1934, to Everett and Kathryn "Louise" (Best) Staskal in Linn County, Iowa. She was united in holy matrimony to John R. Dunlop on Nov. 26, 1954, in Cedar Rapids. Jeanne took great pride in her family, her home and her love of gardening. She was an early riser, superb hostess, a phenomenal caretaker and cook. Always selfless and compassionate, she was a beloved wife, "Mom" to many and a caring friend to all. She will be forever remembered for her infectious smile, contagious laugh and her passion for life. She is survived by her husband, John R. Dunlop of Mesa, Ariz.; children, John S. Dunlop of Gilbert, Ariz., Matthew W. Dunlop of Austin, Texas; daughter, Jeanne L. Edwards of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; and seven grandchildren. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Everett Staskal; and son, Scott Murray Dunlop. In lieu of flowers, donations to campcourageous.org/honor-memorial-gift/ on behalf of Jeanne R. Dunlop are appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019