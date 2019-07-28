Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Dunlop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne R. Dunlop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne R. Dunlop Obituary
JEANNE R. DUNLOP Mesa, Ariz. Jeanne R. Dunlop, 85, of Mesa, Ariz., formerly of Cedar Rapids, passed away on July 17, 2019, at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 2, 2019, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Jeanne Rae Dunlop was born on May 4, 1934, to Everett and Kathryn "Louise" (Best) Staskal in Linn County, Iowa. She was united in holy matrimony to John R. Dunlop on Nov. 26, 1954, in Cedar Rapids. Jeanne took great pride in her family, her home and her love of gardening. She was an early riser, superb hostess, a phenomenal caretaker and cook. Always selfless and compassionate, she was a beloved wife, "Mom" to many and a caring friend to all. She will be forever remembered for her infectious smile, contagious laugh and her passion for life. She is survived by her husband, John R. Dunlop of Mesa, Ariz.; children, John S. Dunlop of Gilbert, Ariz., Matthew W. Dunlop of Austin, Texas; daughter, Jeanne L. Edwards of Lake Elsinore, Calif.; and seven grandchildren. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Everett Staskal; and son, Scott Murray Dunlop. In lieu of flowers, donations to campcourageous.org/honor-memorial-gift/ on behalf of Jeanne R. Dunlop are appreciated. Online condolences and memories may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now