JEANNE SLATTERY NOLTE Marengo Jeanne Slattery Nolte, 72, of Marengo, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Colonial Manor of Amana, following a short illness. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Marengo with Father David Wilkening officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Marengo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, Kloster Funeral Home in Marengo with a vigil service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Marengo Senior Dining, or St. Patrick's Catholic Church of Marengo, in Jeanne's memory. Jeanne is survived by her sons, Nick (Jill) Nolte of Cedar Rapids, Nathan (Amy) Nolte of North Liberty and Nevin (Amandajean) Nolte of Cedar Falls; seven grandchildren, Garret, Brody and Carley Nolte of Cedar Rapids, Lucy and Lizzie Nolte of North Liberty, and Louis and Sarah Nolte of Cedar Falls; also surviving are her sister, Joan Schroeder (Denny) of Denver, Colo.; and brothers, John Slattery (Ann) of Winthrop, Jim (Nancy) of Wisconsin, Joe (Karen) of Mexico, Jerry (Annette) of Winthrop and Jeff (Val) of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Max, in July 2019. Jeanne F. Slattery was born Oct. 6, 1946, in Independence, Iowa, the daughter of John F. Slattery and Regina Helen Dolan Slattery. She attended the Winthrop schools and graduated from East Buchanan High School in 1965. She went on to Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids and obtained a bachelor's degree in business education. Jeanne and Max Nolte were united in marriage on June 5, 1970, in Tiffin, Iowa. Jeanne taught school in West Delaware and BGM schools and was a substitute teacher with Iowa Valley High School for 42 years. She was a Realtor with Denzler Realty for 30 years, and most recently worked with Storm Realty of Belle Plaine. Jeanne was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, serving as past president of the Altar and Rosary Society, and treasurer and sexton of Calvary Cemetery. She worked with Meals on Wheels and was president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 76. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting and cross stitch. She joined her friends to play bridge at Senior Dining as well as other bridge clubs. But her favorite pastime and joy was attending the many events of her children and her grandchildren. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019