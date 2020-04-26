|
JEANNE SMITH Cedar Rapids Jeanne Smith, 70, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at home. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids is caring for Jeanne and her family. Survivors include her sons, Casey and Brent (Melissa) Eiselstein; grandchildren, Dane (Michelle) Moriconi, Aubrey Eiselstein, Jaden Eiselstein and Luke Eiselstein; brother, Jerry (Mary) Smith; and many extended family members and friends. Jeanne Susanne Smith was born on Feb. 14, 1950, in Eldora, to Wilbert and Eleanor (Marcus) Smith. After high school, she attended Ellsworth Community College. She worked for AW Schmidt Transfer in a clerical position, until a stroke in 2007 caused her to retire. An outgoing person, and someone who wasn't afraid to tell you what she thought, Jeanne enjoyed spending time with friends — especially visiting local restaurants and playing darts. She enjoyed reading any genre, cooking new and creative recipes that sometimes didn't pan out, and cherished time spent with her family, especially shopping for her grandkids. Jeanne was a longtime member of the Swisher Legion Auxiliary. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020