JEANNE THERESA ROLFES Earlville Jeanne Theresa Rolfes, 80, of Manchester, Iowa, formerly of Earlville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Dennis Rolfes of Manchester; her eight children, Dave (Jody) Rolfes of Earlville, Barb (Clyde) Ries of Delaware, Mike (Mary Kay) Rolfes of Manchester, Julie (Loras) Kruse of Holy Cross, Jim (Tina) Rolfes of Dyersville, Mark (Christine) Rolfes of New Vienna, Denise (Scott) Tjelmeland of Brandon and Linda (Dale) Thole of Dyersville; 35 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, with three on the way; three siblings, Elaine Wulfekuhle of Edgewood, Leo (Dorothy) Roling of Colesburg and Alan (Jean) Roling of Dyersville; one sister-in-law, Eileen Fortman of Ryan; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Manchester with the Rev. Gabriel Anderson officiating. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, where there will be a 2 p.m. private Scripture service and rosary. Friends also may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church on Tuesday. Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Greeley, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020