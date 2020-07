JEANNETTE E. BRYANT Cedar Rapids Jeannette E. Bryant, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully from complications of cancer on July 3, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Because of COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service is assisting the family. To view the full obituary and to share a memory of Jeannette, please go to www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.