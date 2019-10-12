Home

Jeannette D. Sexton Obituary
JEANNETTE D. SEXTON Riverside A Celebration of Life of Jeannette D. Sexton, 89, of Riverside, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Iowa City. Burial will follow in Riverside Public Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. A memorial fund has been established for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Riverside Fire Department or a charity of the donor's choosing. Jeannette Sexton died Thursday, Oct. 10, at the McCreedy Home in Washington following a short illness. Full obituary available at peterseimfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
