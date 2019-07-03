E. JEANNETTE FLEISHER NEWTON Cedar Rapids E. Jeannette Fleisher Newton, 96, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Services are 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, Center Point Road Church of Christ in Marion. Survivors include her children, Elaine Leggatt (Ross) of Brisbane, Australia, Ray Newton (Ann) of Bowling Green, Ky., Barry Newton (Sofia) of San Antonio and Greg Newton (Marsha) of Pelham, Ala.; Lee's daughter, Susan Dotro of Deerfield Beach, Fla.; brothers, Mel Fleisher of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Lee Newton. Memorial gifts can be made to Shiloh Ministries at www.ShilohNYC.org. She graduated from Toddville High School and worked with The Herald of Truth radio program. She participated in launching Central Christian in Bartlesville, Okla., that later became Oklahoma Christian College. She graduated from Lipscomb College in 1957 as a cum laude with a B.A. degree in education. She was involved in a church Exodus movement to New England. She became a schoolteacher and a preacher's wife whose residences ranged from New Jersey to California, as well as two tours as a missionary's wife to Brisbane, Australia. Crop failure seems like an unlikely contributing catalyst for such a life. But as she told it, it was one of the initial dominoes. After selling the farm, her dad moved their family into Cedar Rapids where they attended the Central Church of Christ. Years later, over a bowl of her mother's oatmeal, the preacher announced his desire to start a new Christian radio program, Herald of Truth. Experiencing such dreams led her to dream and launch out. The family wishes to thank the Center Point Road Church of Christ for their expressions of love. Published in The Gazette on July 3, 2019