Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Jeannie Light

Jeannie Light Obituary
JEANNIE A. LIGHT Lisbon Jeannie A. Light, 80, of Lisbon, passed away with family at her side on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, after an extended illness. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Lisbon United Methodist Church. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at the church. Private family burial: Mount Vernon Cemetery. Arrangements made by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Jeannie was born May 23, 1938, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Bill and Marie (Koppert) Forrest. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1956 and went on to attend Coe College. Jeannie married Dale E. Light on May 27, 1961, in Cedar Rapids. Dale and Jeannie were lifelong farmers in the Lisbon area. She was a 4-H leader and a member of Pork Producers, Twins Club and Lisbon United Methodist Church. Jeannie is survived by her children, Bill (Julie) Light, Dan (Jen) Light, Tom (Angie) Light, Kathy (Randy) Harmer and Kelly (Jon) Skinner; 16 grandchildren, Andy (Gretchen), Hanna (Darin), Emily (Cody), Jonah, Jacob, Isabel, Rory, Kady, Ryan, Karly, Jack, Lane, Grace, Ava, Lizzy Kate and Charlie; six great-grandchildren, Ty, Briggs, Hayes, Claire, Gavin and one on the way; brother-in-law, Bob Vanous; sister-in-law, Doris Miller; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Dale Light; her parents, Bill and Marie Forrest; and one sister, Kathy Vanous. Jeannie loved all of her children and grandchildren. She also took care of many elderly friends and was a mother to many strays, including dogs, cats and people. Memorials may be directed to the family for a memorial fund to be established at a later date. Please share a memory of Jeannie at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
