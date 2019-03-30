|
JEANNIE MARTINDALE Oelwein Jeannie Martindale, 63, of Oelwein, Iowa, died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Oelwein. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Monday at the Jamison Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein. Parish Scripture service: 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com. Jeannie is survived by her husband, Pete of Oelwein; son, Kacee Lechtenberg of Forsyth, Ga.; four sibling, Ron Lechtenberg (Joann Brookins) of Bassett, Rose Smock of Oelwein, Ruth McDonald of Waterloo and Ray Lechtenberg of Forsyth, Ga.; and nieces and nephews.
