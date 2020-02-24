|
|
JEFF NEHRING Iowa City Jeff Nehring, 51, of Iowa City, passed away Feb. 17, 2020, at the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. His family greeted friends Saturday, Feb. 29, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, 605 Kirkwood Ave., in Iowa City. A celebration of Jeff's life and sharing of memories was held Saturday. Instead of sending flowers and plants, the family kindly requests considering memorial donations to Iowa City Hospice, Mercy Hospital Hospice Unit or the Bird House Hospice Home of Johnson County. Jeff is survived by his children, Panda, Daniel and Logan, all of Iowa City; a brother, Ed Nehring (Susie) of Iowa City; his parents, Bill and Mary Nehring of Tiffin; nephew, Navaro Nehring of Iowa City; and his former wife, Aurl Jin Vornbrock of Iowa City. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020