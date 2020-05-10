|
JEFF REEDER Bonner Springs, Kan. Jeffrey Paul Reeder passed away peacefully Saturday, May 2, 2020, at his home in Bonner Springs, Kan. He was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Jan. 10, 1955, to Richard and Charlene (Zvacek) Reeder. He owned and operated JM Furniture Restoration. A well-known Midwest musician, Jeff played in a number of bands that began in high school, maintaining lifelong friendships with many childhood classmates. Self-taught, he was a freelance musician and enjoyed playing guitar at live jams and events, as well as for children and his dog. He loved fishing with his dad, whom he called "Silver Fox," and his sons, Jourdan and Keaton. He was happy anytime he was close to, or on, the water. He was the Reeder family historian, often sharing old family photos and stories. He was a gifted photographer with a true artist's eye, photographing family, friends and just the simple beauty he often found in everything all around him. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Richard "Dick" Reeder. He is survived by his mother, Charlene Reeder of Cedar Rapids; and his two sons, Jourdan (Melinda) Reeder of Cedar Rapids and Keaton Reeder of Chicago. He also is survived by four grandchildren who filled his heart with joy, Zakiya, Nolan, Archer and Brynn Reeder; three siblings, David (Malka) Reeder, Ron (Laurie) Reeder and Bonnie (Geoff) Weck; many nieces and nephews; and two former wives, Mary Gehris (Schulte) and Marti (Nesbitt) Reeder. He will be remembered for his kind, gentle and free-spirited nature. A memorial service is planned for summer. Memorials in Jeff's name may be made to a humane society, a blues in the schools program or KCCK-FM. One of Jeff's favorite quotes was: "Music, once admitted to the soul, becomes a sort of spirit, and never dies."
Published in The Gazette on May 10, 2020