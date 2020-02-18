Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
For more information about
Jeff Stallman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John XXIII Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Stallman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff "Stretch" Stallman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff "Stretch" Stallman Obituary
JEFF "STRETCH" STALLMAN Walford Jeff "Stretch" Stallman, 58, of Walford, died at his home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John XXIII Catholic Church by the Rev. Dustin Vu. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Jeff is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Holly Schrader (Jacob Webber); stepchildren, Michael (Vanessa) Worcester, Michelle Worcester, Mallory (Dre) Worcester and Matthew Worcester; son at home, Derrick Ray; grandchildren, Michael, Elijah, David, Emory, Alina and Elias; brothers, Mike Stallman and Jim (Sheryl) Stallman; sisters, Mary Rita (Andy) Meyers, Sandy (Gary) Cain and Peggy (Nick) Sleichter; sisters-in-law, Linda Stallman, Kim (Kelly) Denniston and Theresa (Frank) Ross; mother- and father-in-law, Chris and Larry Harness; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jeff was born to Carl "Mick" and Mary Elaine Weland Stallman on Jan. 20, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from school in Norway in 1979. After graduation, he attended Kirkwood Community College, where he played basketball while achieving his associate degree in diesel mechanics. Jeff spent his life farming on the Stallman family homestead. He also previously worked for Union Pacific Railroad and UPS at the airport. Jeff loved baking, which was a skill he developed from his mom, Elaine, as well helping his dad Carl on the farm. Jeff took over the farm when Carl retired. He also cherished the times spent with his brother Pat and cousin Rob Stallman. Jeff loved working the land and caring for livestock. Jeff's love and passion for children and animals was great most recent being Charlie his dog and Ty his pet calf as well as many cats, chickens and cattle. Above all, he loved his family and friends and would do anything for anyone. Jeff was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. Instead of flowers/food, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -