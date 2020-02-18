|
JEFF "STRETCH" STALLMAN Walford Jeff "Stretch" Stallman, 58, of Walford, died at his home on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Services: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John XXIII Catholic Church by the Rev. Dustin Vu. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Teahen Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Jeff is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Holly Schrader (Jacob Webber); stepchildren, Michael (Vanessa) Worcester, Michelle Worcester, Mallory (Dre) Worcester and Matthew Worcester; son at home, Derrick Ray; grandchildren, Michael, Elijah, David, Emory, Alina and Elias; brothers, Mike Stallman and Jim (Sheryl) Stallman; sisters, Mary Rita (Andy) Meyers, Sandy (Gary) Cain and Peggy (Nick) Sleichter; sisters-in-law, Linda Stallman, Kim (Kelly) Denniston and Theresa (Frank) Ross; mother- and father-in-law, Chris and Larry Harness; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jeff was born to Carl "Mick" and Mary Elaine Weland Stallman on Jan. 20, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from school in Norway in 1979. After graduation, he attended Kirkwood Community College, where he played basketball while achieving his associate degree in diesel mechanics. Jeff spent his life farming on the Stallman family homestead. He also previously worked for Union Pacific Railroad and UPS at the airport. Jeff loved baking, which was a skill he developed from his mom, Elaine, as well helping his dad Carl on the farm. Jeff took over the farm when Carl retired. He also cherished the times spent with his brother Pat and cousin Rob Stallman. Jeff loved working the land and caring for livestock. Jeff's love and passion for children and animals was great most recent being Charlie his dog and Ty his pet calf as well as many cats, chickens and cattle. Above all, he loved his family and friends and would do anything for anyone. Jeff was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. Instead of flowers/food, memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020