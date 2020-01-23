|
JEFFERY D. "TAZ" GATTO Cedar Rapids Jeffery D. "Taz" Gatto, 43, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday evening, Jan. 18, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center following a brief illness. In accordance with Jeffery's wishes, his body was cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Aces & Eights Saloon, 62 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include two sons, Jacob and Gage of Cedar Rapids; his mother, Shelly of Ottumwa; sisters, Melissa of Marion and Amy of Tipton; four nieces; and a nephew. Jeffery had a kind heart and will deeply be missed. The Jeff Gatto memorial fund has been established at Veridian Credit Union.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020