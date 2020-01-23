Home

Papich-Kuba Janeba Chapel - Cedar Rapids
1604 "J" Street SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-362-9032
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Aces & Eights Saloon
62 16th Ave. SW
Cedar Rapids, IA
Jeffery D. "Taz" Gatto

JEFFERY D. "TAZ" GATTO Cedar Rapids Jeffery D. "Taz" Gatto, 43, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday evening, Jan. 18, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center following a brief illness. In accordance with Jeffery's wishes, his body was cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Aces & Eights Saloon, 62 16th Ave. SW, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include two sons, Jacob and Gage of Cedar Rapids; his mother, Shelly of Ottumwa; sisters, Melissa of Marion and Amy of Tipton; four nieces; and a nephew. Jeffery had a kind heart and will deeply be missed. The Jeff Gatto memorial fund has been established at Veridian Credit Union.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020
