JEFFREY A. LAW Marion Jeffrey A. Law, 58, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, after a four-year courageous battle with cancer. He attended Springville schools. He was born in Cedar Rapids on March 22, 1962, son of Charles and Shirley Law. He resided in Florida for 27 years, and moved back to Iowa in 2009. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Law Engelbart of Marion; brothers, Richard Law (Maggie) of Anthony, Fla., and Barry Law of Waggamon, La.; sisters, Brenda Randall (Greg) of Silver Springs, Fla., and Gail Stenerson of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister-in-law, Deb Law (Randy, deceased) of Central City; stepbrothers, Steve (Malinda) and Bruce (Sherry) Engelbart of Anamosa, Robin (Sue) and Warren (Tracy) Engelbart of Marion; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best buddy, his dog Tebo. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Law; brother, Randy Law; and stepfather, Marvin Engelbart. A special thanks to Dr. Deborah Wilbur. Memorials may be sent to Hall Perine Cancer Center, or charity of choice. There will be a private family service at a later date.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 21, 2020.