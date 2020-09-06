1/1
Jeffrey A. Stone
1955 - 2020
JEFFREY A. STONE Cedar Rapids Jeffrey A. Stone, 65, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. A visitation will be held from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. A Memorial Service will follow at 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Jeffrey was born Aug. 18, 1955, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Janice Jones-Hodges and David Stone. He graduated from Kennedy High School and went on to obtain his associate's degree from Kirkwood Community College. Jeffrey worked as an IT professional for McLeod and UnityPoint. He enjoyed bike riding, kayaking, and listening to classic rock music. Jeffrey loved the outdoors and was a grill master. Survivors include his daughters, Crystal Stone of Davenport and Angela Stone of Cedar Rapids; significant other, Robinn Shanahan-Solner of Cedar Rapids; mother, Janice Jones-Hodges of Coralville; father, David Stone of Anamosa; ex-wife, Deborah Stone of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Aliyah Stone, Cortez Stone-Robinson, Trevor Stone and LaVante Johnson, all of Cedar Rapids, and DaShaun Werling and Saqua Brown, both of Mount Vernon; great-grandchildren, Myliyah Stone and Klynn Schilling, both of Cedar Rapids; and brothers, Tommy Stone of Lynden, Wash., and Corey Stone of Menifee, Calif. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas Jones; grandmother, Alda Jones; and his beloved cat, Shadow. Please share a memory of Jeffrey at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 6, 2020.
