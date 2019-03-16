JEFFREY ALLAN JENNINGS Marion Jeffrey Allan Jennings, 53, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at his home. Parish vigil service: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Marion, conducted by Deacon Jeff Volker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home in Marion. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion, conducted by the Rev. David O'Connor. Burial: Oak Shade Cemetery, Marion. Jeffrey was born April 3, 1965, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Ronald and Lynne (Mueller) Jennings. He graduated from Iowa City West High School and attended the University of Iowa. Jeffrey served in the U.S. Army and the National Guard. On Nove. 17, 1989, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Iowa City, he was united in marriage to Pamela McPherson. Jeffrey owned and operated Jennings Construction. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marion. Jeff was an avid Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs fan. He played rugby for the Iowa City Ducks Rugby Football Club for many years. He also loved his dogs and grilling but his greatest love of all was his family. He is survived by his wife, Pamela Jennings of Marion; his sons, Dan and wife, Erin Kinen, of West Des Moines, Iowa, Matt of Marion, Nick (Aubree Bowers) of Cedar Rapids, Michael (Sarah Hamer) of Cedar Rapids and David of Marion; sister, Denise Jennings and husband, Brian Pogue, of Iowa City; niece, Michelle Jennings of Ames, Iowa; mother-in-law, Pat McPherson of Anamosa, Iowa; sister-in-law, Andrea Laverty of Tucson, Ariz.; and nephew, Casey Laverty of Tucson, Ariz. Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. Memorials in Jeffrey's memory may be directed to St. Joseph Catholic Church or . Please share a memory of Jeffrey at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary