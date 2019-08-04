|
JEFFREY BOYD DANKERT Peru, Ill. Jeffrey Boyd Dankert, 59, of Peru, Ill., died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the Illinois Valley Community Hospital, Peru, Ill., following a courageous battle with cancer. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Teahen Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Memorial Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday after 9:30 a.m. at Teahen Funeral Home, before the service. Jeff is survived by his brother, David Dankert of Cedar Rapids; and his half-sister, Connie Stuefen of Covington. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Suzanne Dankert. Jeffrey was born on Feb. 6, 1960, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Boyd and Mildred Meeks Dankert. He graduated in 1978 from Jefferson High School and from Iowa State University with a degree in fish biology. Jeff was a talented journalist for the News Tribune in Peru, Ill. Jeff was very knowledgeable about the natural world, and he and Dave enjoyed locating and identifying wild birds in different states. Jeff was an avid beer can collector and often used a metal detector to find cans. Jeff was very close to his brother, David, and will missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials may be directed to his family. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019