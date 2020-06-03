JEFFREY BROWER South English Jeffrey Brower was born July 14, 1960. He died suddenly on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home in South English at the age of 59 years. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Webster United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at the church. Powell Funeral Home in North English is caring for Jeff and his family. Condolences: www.powellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jun. 3, 2020.