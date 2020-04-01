Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gay & Ciha Funeral & Cremation
2720 Muscatine Avenue
Iowa City, IA 52240
(319) 338-1132
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Cooper


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Cooper Obituary
JEFFREY MICHAEL COOPER Iowa City Jeffrey Michael Cooper left this world and entered his eternal home on March 28, 2020. He was treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for complications of pneumonia and cardiac failure. Arrangements are being made by Gay & Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa City. Private services will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -