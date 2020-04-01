|
JEFFREY MICHAEL COOPER Iowa City Jeffrey Michael Cooper left this world and entered his eternal home on March 28, 2020. He was treated at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for complications of pneumonia and cardiac failure. Arrangements are being made by Gay & Ciha Funeral Home in Iowa City. Private services will be held at a later date. For a complete obituary or to share a thought, memory or condolence with his family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020