JEFFREY D. SCHULTE Cedar Rapids Jeffrey D. Schulte, 58, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, of natural causes with his family by his side. There will be a private service held for Jeff. Jeff is survived by his son, Colby Schulte; daughter, Britni Rickaby; Colby's mother, Suzanne Schulte; his parents, Lynn and Falyn Schulte; brother, James Timothy (Janet) Schulte; and sisters, Julie (Craig) Bruce and Dana (Robb) Loftsgard. Jeff was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Jan. 13, 1961. Jeff's love of baseball, the Baltimore Orioles and watching the Dallas Cowboys with his son, Colby, fulfilled his soul. May he rest in peace!
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019