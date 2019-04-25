JEFFREY "JEFF" DONALD SCHEER Marion Jeffrey "Jeff" Donald Scheer, 60, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the University of Iowa Clinics and Hospitals in Iowa City. A visitation will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 3500 29th Ave., Marion, Iowa. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church conducted by Pastor Darin Ulmer of the Community Baptist Church. Inurnment will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Jeff was born on Oct. 6, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Donald and Phyllis (Ford) Scheer. He graduated from Linn-Mar High School and attended classes at Kirkwood Community College. Jeff most recently worked as a custodian at the Linn-Mar High School, specifically working in the music department. He loved his job and cherished the friendships he made with co-workers, staff and students. Jeff particularly enjoyed preparing for and watching student performances. Jeff loved cooking and was best known for baking hundreds of dozens of cookies that he shared with Linn-Mar students and friends. Jeff served his Lord, Jesus Christ, and was a member of the Community Baptist Church of Marion. Pastor Darin Ulmer, Deacon Don Rinderknecht, and all his church family were a great source of help and support for Jeff, particularly during the past six months as he battled serious health problems. Jeff was an avid train enthusiast and collector. He spent much of his free time watching trains and building a large scale model train layout in his garage. Jeff is survived and lovingly remembered by his five siblings, Philip (Faith) Scheer, Lynn (Carolyn) Scheer, Tim Scheer, Vanita (Joe) Pearson and Kenny (Pam) Scheer; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a nephew, Ryan Scheer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Baptist Church, 3290 Ninth St., Marion, IA 52302. Please share a memory of Jeff at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary