Jeffrey J. Keener

Jeffrey J. Keener Obituary
JEFFREY J. KEENER Cedar Rapids Jeffrey J. Keener, 72, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. No services will be held at this time and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Jeff devoted his life to raising his four girls and enjoyed spending time with family. He enjoyed playing cards, games and going to the casinos. He is survived by children, Kimberle Clark (Christopher), Kristine Keener and Kandy Bekeris (Mat), Kendrae Spilman (Chris); brothers, Jim Pyle, Jon Keener and Jody Keener; sister, Jinger Dayton; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren with two babies on the way. Jeff was preceded in death by parents, Bertha and Donald Keener; brother, Jerry Pyle Sr.; nephew, Jerry Pyle Jr.; and grandson, Mitchell Miller. The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at UnityPoint Health for providing such compassionate and excellent care.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 27, 2020
