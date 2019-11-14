|
JEFFREY JOHN VIPOND Hiawatha Jeffrey John Vipond, 21, of Hiawatha, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, after battling an anxiety disorder for many years. Services: 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton by the Rev. Mark Ressler. A rosary service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the church. A vigil service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday after the Rosary from 2 to 7 p.m. at the church. Teahen Funeral Home is serving the family. Jeff is survived by his mom, Kim Vipond (Randy Deutmeyer) of Hiawatha; dad, Tim (Dena) Vipond of Cedar Rapids; sister, Molly Vipond of Hiawatha; dog, Mojo; grandparents, John and Joan Kupka of Holiday Lake, and Tim and Donna Vipond of Algona; great-grandma, Gladys Elbert of Algona; aunts and uncles, Jacque (Scott) Formanek of Atkins, Cheryl (Kelly) Clark of Georgetown, Texas, Terry (Kim) Kupka of Liberty, Mo., Tony Kupka of Marengo and Tom (Nadel) Vipond of Algona; cousins Ashley and Amy Formanek, Mitchell Vipond, Kendrick Clark and Ellie Vipond; and many close friends within the Xavier and University of Iowa Communities. He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Anton and Irene Kupka, Leonard and Dorothy Behaunek, Thomas and Hazel Vipond and Robert Trenary. Jeffrey was born March 31, 1998, in Cedar Rapids, to Timothy and Kimberly Kupka Vipond. He went to St. Pius X Elementary School, Regis Middle School and graduated from Xavier High School in 2016. He was a senior at the University of Iowa studying enterprise leadership. He was a proud and involved member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, where he found his brothers. Jeff was a very good, compassionate boy who loved his family. He enjoyed fishing at grandma and grandpa's lake, golfing with his friends and anything dealing with water, especially snorkeling. He was a dedicated wrestler and was a past member of the Future Saints Wrestling Club, Iowa USA Wrestling, where he was the 13U State Champ, and Xavier High School Wrestling. At Xavier he had a 100-plus win career, was a two-year team captain and always made it to State AAU Wrestling. He also was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and went to their training camp for 18 years with many different family and friends. He always managed to come back from those camps with a top player's autograph and lots of memories. Jeff was bigger than life, and was very competitive and lucky. He had a quick wit and loved making people laugh. Jeff always was up for a challenge, always persevered and loved deeply by pouring out his heart. Instead of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jeff's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019