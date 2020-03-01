|
|
JEFFREY L. ARNELL Cedar Rapids Jeffrey L. Arnell, 57, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Living Center West. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Survivors include his mother, Connie; brother, Tim; and several other family members. He was preceded in death by his father. Jeff was born on Dec. 9, 1962, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Phillip and Connie (Townsley) Arnell. Jeff was a senior accountant at Rockwell for more than 12 years. He received several degrees, including his master's degree in accounting from Iowa State University. Jeff proudly served in the Marines and won their prestigious Leatherneck Award. Jeff will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, cherish your family. Please leave a message or tribute to the Arnell family on our web page, www.iowacremation.com, under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020